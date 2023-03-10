Miley Cyrus Calls Out Cheating Ex On ‘Muddy Feet’: ‘Smelling Like Perfume I Didn’t Purchase’

While most of Miley Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation is actually filled with sexy love songs, there are some savage tracks to follow-up the lead single, “Flowers.” One of those songs is “Muddy Feet,” in which she goes off on an unnamed ex for cheating on her. From the very first verse, the song pops off, with Miley singing, “I don’t know who the hell you think you’re messing with, get the f*** out of my house with that s***, get the f*** out of my life with that s***.”

Heading into the chorus, she specifies that the subject of the song scorned her by being unfaithful. She even hints that the person cheated on her in their own home. “And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase,” Miley adds. “Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains.”

In the chorus, Miley reveals she’s ready to “do something ’bout it” when her partner keeps “comin’ ’round with muddy feet.” She then continues into the second verse, singing, “Back and forth, always questioning my questioning. Get the f*** out of my head with that s***, get the f*** out of my bed with that s***.”

The other song on Endless Summer Vacation that is about a breakup is “Jaded,” although this tells a less savage story. “Jaded” features Miley looking back on a relationship and saying “it’s a f****** shame that it ended” the way it did. In the bridge, she admits that moving on is hard, singing, “I won’t lie, it won’t be easy when somebody new is on your body. I’ll change my number but keep your t-shirt, I don’t mind if it’s torn up and faded.”

In the first verse, she recalls calling up an ex and apologizing for something she did “wrong” after having “time to think it over.” However, in the second verse, she points out that she wasn’t the only one at fault, and recalls the ex going to the bar to try and solve their problems. “You’re not even willing to look at your part, you just jump in the car and head down to the bar ’til you’re blurry. Don’t know when to stop, so you take it too far, I don’t know where you are and I’m left in the dark ’til I’m worried.”

Although, of course, she does not identify or confirm the subject of the songs, there’s been much speculation that the breakup songs on Endless Summer Vacation are about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The buzz came after Miley released “Flowers” earlier this year, and fans found several hints that the song/music video were telling the story of her breakup from Liam. Miley spit from Liam in 2019 after just eight months of marriage and is currently dating Maxx Morando. In between the relationships, she also dated Cody Simpson and Kaitlynn Carter, who are also potential subjects for any of the breakup tracks.