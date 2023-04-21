Drake Bell Claims He Didn’t Know Wife Filed For Divorce Until He Read It Online As He Promotes New Song

Drake Bell admitted that he found out about his divorce in the same way that much of his fans did: reading about it online. After it was reported that Janet Von Schmeling was divorcing him after 5 years of marriage, the singer-songwriter, 36, tweeted that he learned that his wife, 28, was splitting from him after reading about it from TMZ. Drake tweeted about the mishap, while also oddly promoting his new single “Going Away” in the early morning hours on Friday, April 21.

I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ…check out my new song https://t.co/34cYh4JsMA — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 21, 2023

Drake tweeted about the split while sharing a music video to his new single “Going Away,” which was released on Friday. The message felt somewhat odd to pair. “I found out my wife filed for divorce from TMZ,” he wrote. “Check out my new song.”

Despite pairing the tweet with what sounds like bad news, the song itself is very upbeat! The pop-rock tune harkens back to the 1960s and sings about the joys of taking a getaway to a place with perfect weather, and even includes a loving reference to his wife and one-year-old son Jeremy. The music video also plays on plenty of 60s tropes, including the golden age of airlines and TV performances by rock bands.

Janet reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as her reason for the divorce. She claimed that they’d been separated since September 2022. The filing came just days after Drake was reported missing by Daytona Beach Police on April 13. At first, it was reported that the former Drake & Josh star was believed to be “missing and endangered.” A few hours later, he was located, and the police said that he was safe. “At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” they said in a statement.

After the star was located, he released a humorous statement, poking fun at the fact that he was missing. “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” he wrote in a tweet, although he didn’t reveal where he’d been.