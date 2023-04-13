Drake Bell Missing: Florida Police Declare Actor Is ‘Endangered’

The Daytona Beach Police Department took to Facebook on April 13 to declare Drake Bell (full name Jared Drake Bell) as missing. “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986,” the post read. “He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.” The message also included contact information for the detective in charge of the case. Drake is best known as a former Nickelodeon star who starred on Drake & Josh with Josh Peck.

While some fans questioned whether or not the post was real, the department’s official Facebook page added a second comment, confirming its legitimacy. “For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace.”

In 2021, Drake faced legal issues after he was arrested for child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The charges were made following an alleged incident at one of Drake’s concerts in 2017, and involved a victim who was 15 at the time of the concert. Drake was charged for allegedly acted inappropriately with the minor, and therefore causing her harm. He was also accused of sending the teen inappropriate messages ahead of the event. In July 2021, the victim, who was then 19, also accused Drake of sexually assaulting her during her witness testimony. After initially pleading not guilty, Drake wound up pleading guilty to the charges against him. He was sentenced to 200 hours community service and two years of probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Drake posted a video on his YouTube channel as recently as March 23. His most recent Instagram post was a video of his son on March 6. Drake shares his son, Jeremy Bell, with Janet Von Schmeling. He revealed in 2021 that he had been married to Janet since 2018 and confirmed that they had a child together. “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” Drake wrote at the time. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.” The confirmation came after Drake was seen pushing a stroller on an outing, leading to speculation that he had welcomed a child.