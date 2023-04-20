Drake Bell’s Wife Files For Divorce One Week After His Disappearance

It’s over! Drake & Josh alum Drake Bell, 36, is reportedly in the midst of a divorce from his wife, Janet Von Schmeling, TMZ reported on Apr. 20. The brunette beauty reportedly filed for divorce just one week after her estranged spouse was reported “missing and endangered” on Apr. 13. The outlet claimed that Janet is citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason to call it quits on their four-year marriage. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for the actor but did not receive an immediate response.

The mother of Drake’s one-year-old son, Jeremy, also claimed that she and her child’s father have been “separated” since Sept. 2022. As previously mentioned, the news of their split comes one week after Drake was reported missing, only to be found hours later. “Officers are looking for Jared Bell, DOB 06/27/1986,” the police department’s Facebook post read. “He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m. He is considered missing and endangered.”

Hours later, the local police updated the post and revealed that the 36-year-old had been found. “At this time we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe,” the update read last week. Soon after they confirmed he was found, the “Found a Way” hitmaker took to Twitter to issue a statement about his disappearance. “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?”, he wrote in the since-deleted post on Apr. 13.

Amid the news of the reported divorce, Drake took to Twitter on Apr. 20 to react to online hate. “It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues. It’s unreal how cruel you all can be,” he penned via his social media account that he tweeted from last week. He followed up that statement with a comment about his music. “There’s literally obviously zero reason to keep doing this!!”, the tweet read. “All I get is attacked. Hopefully you like the new song I put out its literally all I have left in me.” That same day, Drake confirmed he was officially in Mexico, calling the country, “so much better than the US!”

Janet and her estranged husband got married in 2018, however, Drake did not confirm this until a few years later. “In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son,” his tweet from June 2021 read. “Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes.” Most recently, he took to Instagram on Mar. 5, to share a series of posts of his son. “Proof that not everything can be an album cover,” he captioned a sweet video round-up of Jeremy. His last post that featured Janet was notably on June 11, 2022, when the duo did a photoshoot together. Drake also shared a family photo from Disneyland on May 2, 2022. “How we start and how we end…”, he wrote in the now-cryptic caption at the time.