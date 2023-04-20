Alec Baldwin Gushes Over Wife Hilaria After ‘Rust’ Charges Are Dropped: ‘I Owe Everything’ To Her

Alec Baldwin is having a good day. As Variety on Thursday, April 20, that the manslaughter charge against him in the 2021 Rust shooting case would be dropped, he took to Instagram to lavish praise on his wife. In the photo post, he embraced influencer Hilaria Baldwin at a restaurant while resting his head on her shoulder, his eyes closed in a serene attitude. He wore a casual tan suit jacket, while she stunned in a black off the shoulder long sleeved blouse. “I owe everything to this woman,” he captioned the photo. “(And to you, Luke,)” he added, presumably referring to attorney Luke Nikas, who is representing him in the matter.

Many of the actor’s 2.5 million followers on the platform took to the comments thread to congratulate him and gush over the couple. “I am such a fan of yours, I’m over the moon happy that all charges were dropped and you and your family can now live your life’s in peace!” remarked a fan, while another wrote, “She’s pretty lucky to have you too.” “Congratulations, Alec! She never wavered in her support of you and it shows!” commented a third.

The legal victory comes a year and a half after the 30 Rock actor discharged a prop gun on the set of his Western Rust, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. An investigation followed, leading to charges being filed against Alec and various crew members. A firearm enhancement had already been dropped in February.

Through it all, Hilaria, with whom Alec shares seven kids, was intensely protective and supportive of her famous husband. She’s also shown support to the family and friends of Halyna, who was a mom of one. “My heart is with Halyna,” she wrote in an emotional Instagram post in October 2021. “Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘there are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

In the wake of the news that charges would be dropped, Alec’s lawyers released a statement. “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” attorneys Nikas and Alex Spiro shared with PEOPLE.