Reese Witherspoon Reunites With Ryan Phillippe After Jim Toth Divorce To Celebrate Son At Album Release Party

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe were both proud parents as they celebrated their son Deacon’s album release on Saturday, April 15. The two actors each posed for photos with their son, 19, at the celebration. Both Ryan, 48, and Deacon shared photos of each parent posing with the young musician on Instagram, and they were all smiles at the party.

In the photos, Reese, 47, sported a red sweater and jeans. She posed alongside Deacon, who looks so much like his dad, and her daughter Ava, 23, for a sweet family photo. Deacon rocked a black top under a white jacket, while Ryan wore a comfy-looking sweater over a white t-shirt. Reese and Ryan’s daughter, who bares a striking resemblance to her mom, stunned in a dark green crop top and jeans, looking so much like her mom.

In Ryan’s Instagram post, he said that everyone had a blast commemorating his son’s debut record A New Earth and encouraged fans to go check it out. “Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, ‘A New Earth’ by Deacon Phillippe,” he wrote. “Stream, download, and listen to the album.”

Reese was married to the I Know What You Did Last Summer star from 1999 to 2007, but it’s clear they’ve stayed on great terms as co-parents. The former couple has reunited on a few occasions, especially for important events in their kids’ lives, like when they both posed with Deacon for his graduation in June 2022.

The family outing came weeks after Reese announced that she and Jim Toth, her husband of 12 years, were getting a divorce in an Instagram post. The pair, who share one son, released a joint statement sharing that they’re separating. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”