Maisie Williams Celebrates 26th Birthday In Bikini As She Jokes She’s ‘Too Old’ To Date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams flaunted her natural beauty while 'feeling very woman' and 'mama' in her new eye-catching snapshot.

Image Credit: ZIYA/SplashNews

Maisie Williams turned 26 on Apr. 15 and showed off her beauty and toned physique in a brown bikini top. The actress posed for a selfie, which she posted to Instagram, and had her hair slicked back as she gave a serious face to the camera. She also wore no makeup as she sat in a chair.

“26 today, feeling very woman, feeling very mama x,” she wrote in the caption. Her fans were quick to comment on the epic photo, including one person who joked that she was now “Too old for [Leonardo] DiCaprio,” since the actor is known for often dating women 25 years old or younger. Maisie didn’t hesitate to respond with, “poor Leo” and a broken heart emoji.

Before Maisie got attention for her birthday post, she made headlines for her breakup with Reuben Selby. She announced the split in her Instagram story on Feb. 23 and called it the “end of an era” as she shared a red toned photo of them taking a selfie together. “The end of an era [broken heart emoji],” she wrote. “[Reuben] and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met five years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so.”

Maisie Williams
Maisie at a previous event. (ZIYA/SplashNews)

She continued by assuring fans the decision to is something they’re both grateful for. “This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic that we can’t help but emit whenever we put our brains together,” she shared. “P.S. no further questions, please. We must protect our children (my dog).”

Maisie and Reuben first started dating in 2019 and although they kept their romance mostly private, they did show up to some events together over the few years they were together. In one of their public appearances, they walked the runway at the GCDS Fall/Winter 2021 Collection event in matching yellow outfits. They were also spotted during casual outings, like going on strolls in London, England.

