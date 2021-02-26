Maisie Williams & BF Reuben Selby Hit The Runway In Matching Outfits For GCDS Fashion Show  

Watch

News Editor

Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby starred in the new GCDS fashion show film in London on February 25 — and the portraits are stunning! The fashion forward couple coordinated in bright collared ensembles on the runway.

Maisie Williams took her talents from the big screen to the runway in GCDS (God Can’t Destroy Streetwear) designer, Guiliano Calza‘s latest fashion venture — a trippy film featuring his Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The Game of Thrones actress, 23, was joined in the presentation by boyfriend Reuben Selby, 23, who was equally as radiant on the runway. The cozy couple coordinated in velvety collared numbers, that featured diverse shades of yellow.

During the film, the couple shared a moment where they asked one another, “Do you see what I see?” and, “Show me how you see me?” Meanwhile, sand pours over their heads as part of Calza’s “trip down an edible-infused rabbit hole.” Additionally, Dua Lipa’s 19-year-old sister Rina Lipa, opened the show. The young model, who’s previously designed clothing, has modeled for Nasty Gal and more. Lara Mullen closed the GCDS show.

Maisie Williams & Reuben Selby for the GCDS Fall/Winter 2021 show in Milan, Italy on February 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Pixie Levinson/GCDS)

The show featured both womenswear and menswear, with an “expansive array on offer that centers around plush, rich materials and a more grown-up approach,” according to a press release. “Body-conscious dresses hold cutouts and chain details; tinsel flashes from another frock and glitter glints on blazers, like lights reflected in your eyes at moments of peak elation.”

Maisie Williams walks in the GCDS Fall/Winter 2021 show in Milan, Italy on February 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Adriana Roslin/GCDS)

Calza’s latest collection features all-black pieces, including tank-tops, trousers and utility jackets. In between, layers of saffron and icy pink, icon-woven knitwear is incorporated throughout the collection as well. The “trip,” as Calza calls the fashionable experience, in the end, “takes you across and in between a symphony of emotion, of jolts of color and swaths of shading, of crystals and textures and dynamism found somewhere between reality and a dream.”

Maisie Williams on the runway at the GCDS Fall/Winter 2021 show in Milan, Italy on February 25, 2021. (Photo credit: Adriana Roslin/GCDS)

The short film was directed by Albert Moya, who’s known for his pure, raw sense of emotion. The visual included photography direction by Dani Fernández Abello, who’s has won numerous accolades for his work with FKA twigs, A$AP Rocky and more. The presentation, described in a press release as an “ASMR-fueled symphony,” was highlighted by fabric movement, external sounds (like a sandstorm and rain), and a whispering voice over.