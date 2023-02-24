Maisie WIlliams & BF Reuben Selby Split: ‘The End Of An Era’

With a mirror selfie bathed in red light, Maisie Williams dropped the news that she and Rueben Selby have decided to go their separate ways. Maisie, 25, posted the news to her Instagram Story on Feb. 23, sharing a photo of her alongside her now ex-boyfriend. “The end of an era [broken heart emoji],” she wrote. “[Rueben] and I have decided to end our relationship. Since we met five years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so.”

Before Game of Thrones fans were to start weeping over the relationship’s end, the actress behind Arya Stark told them to save their tears. “This decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic that we can’t help but emit whenever we put our brains together,” she wrote, suggesting that this conscious uncoupling was done for the sake of their creative endeavors. Before anyone could inquire, Maisie added, “P.S. no further questions, please. We must protect our children (my dog).”

Maisie and Rueben have kept their relationship relatively private. The two famously appeared at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ rehearsal dinner in 2019, wearing matching white outfits and pink hair. Two weeks later, Rueben’s hair had turned grape-colored as they walked along London. They were fixtures at fashion weeks, with the two walking the runway at the GCDS Fall/Winter 2021 collection. They both wore matching yellow outfits, with Maisie sporting dirty blonde hair.

Described as a “slashie” by Elle UK, Ruben is the” founder of modeling agency The Contact Agency, co-founder of creative agency Cortex Creatives, and former communications director of his [Maisie’s] social media platform Daisie.” He spoke with Dazed in 2018 about his aspirations and career. ” I take pictures myself as well, so I was always doing a similar thing and tried to find interesting subjects,” he said. “I’ve gone down a bit more of a fashion route because I’ve worked with designers casting for shows and for magazine editorials and my own editorials too. I’ve assisted a lot of fashion photographers, stylists, and casting directors – I just tried to get as much knowledge of the industry as possible.”

Ruben’s brothers – Nathaniel, Luke, and Theo – are successful chefs, per Elle. Luke won the UK’s National Chef of the Year award in 2018.