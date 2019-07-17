Maisie Williams & Boyfriend Reuben Selby Engage In Hot PDA During Rare Outing

Maisie Williams is not one to make kissy faces in public, but she was actually seen holding hands with her boyfriend and stylish partner in crime, Reuben Selby, during a stroll in London on July 17.

The romance between Maisie Williams and the communications director for her Daisie App, Reuben Selby, both 22, only continues to heat up. The Game of Thrones actress held hands with Reuben while walking in London on July 17 — not only were their fingers interlocked, but Maisie also lifted her beau’s hand to seemingly give it a kiss. That’s pretty standard as far as celebrity PDA goes, but these two are rarely snapped together in public, save for fashion shows and major events (like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding).

Maisie and Reuben, who’s also the founder of Contact Agency, share a passion for fashion and that similarity reflected in their clothes on Wednesday. Maisie paired black dungarees with a matching crossbody bag from Stella McCartney, while Reuben rocked a graphic T-shirt and mini red shorts. They even have matching unicorn hair at the moment — Maisie with pink locks, and Reuben with his buzzed purple head.

While Maisie and Reuben are rarely seen on public streets together, they’ve had a smattering of high-profile hangouts together. The couple attended day seven of the 2019 Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 8, and just about a week prior, they matched in white 1017 ALYX 9SM outfits to watch Sophie and Joe say “I do” a second time in Sarrains, France on June 29, according to E! News. Maisie even posted a photo of her and Reuben at the wedding festivities on June 30, as you can see below! However, Maisie has yet to publicly comment on their relationship.

Maisie and Reuben’s summer plans also included a getaway to Silhouette Island in Seychelles in June, and attending the launch party for Daisie together in May. It’s unclear when Maisie and Reuben’s romance exactly began, but they have been hanging out long before summer — they attended a Thom Browne fashion show together in March and were seen holding hands in New York City in February.