Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Makes Rare Appearance on ‘Live’ for His Final Show

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Aubrey Paige supported Ryan Seacrest as he spent his final day hosting Live With Kelly And Ryan on Friday, April 14. The model, 25, was in the audience for the emotional last episode as Ryan, 48, joined Kelly Ripa, 52, behind the desk one more time. Aubrey even shared a loving message to her boyfriend on her Instagram Story and joined him for some rare photos with the rest of the Live team toasting him.

Aubrey posed for photos behind Ryan, Kelly and, her husband Mark Consuelos, who is taking over as the co-host, as they enjoyed some cake and champagne. The model was all smiles for the photos. “Cheers to you my love,” she wrote on her Story. “And now time to eat.”

Besides her story, she also posted a sweet tribute to him, celebrating his accomplishments while also saying she hoped he’d enjoy a little downtime since stepping down as the Live host. “Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man. You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you. I am so beyond proud of you,” she wrote. “I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life. May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come.”

During the show, Aubrey sat with Ryan’s parents and sister who all enjoyed the show. During part of her farewell to Ryan, Kelly had even said that she expects an invitation if there’s a ring in the American Idol host and his girlfriend’s future. “We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation,” she said during the show, per People.

After Ryan’s episode aired, Kelly also shared a fond farewell to him. She shared a compilation of some of the great times they’ve had over the years, and wished him the best. “Thank you for taking this wild ride with us,” she wrote on Instagram. “We love you and look forward to seeing you soon!”

Ryan similarly penned a lengthy Instagram post reflecting on his time on the daytime staple. ” I’ll miss all of it, especially sharing a cup of coffee with everyone in the morning, watching at home. I’m truly grateful and honored to have been a part of it for 6 years. Thank you,” he wrote.