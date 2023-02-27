Ryan Seacrest, 48, Goes Shirtless In Miami With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige, 25, After Announcing ‘Live!’ Exit

Ryan Seacrest looked relaxed as he walked on the sand with his significant other, almost two weeks after he announced he's leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' after this season.

February 27, 2023
Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Ryan Seacrest, 48 , took in some sunny time over the weekend. The co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan went shirtless and wore only black and white patterned swim shorts as he was photographed walking on the sand in Miami Beach, FL with his girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky, 25. He also wore sunglasses as he laid out under the sun.

Aubrey wore a black bikini top and leopard print bikini bottoms as she joined her beau on the sand and in a lounge chair. She had her hair down and appeared to be spraying sunscreen on her body at one point as they both relaxed. When they were leaving, the put some more clothing on, including white baseball caps, a gray polo shirt for Ryan, and denim shorts for Aubrey. The American Idol star also waved goodbye to cameras.

Aubrey Paige, Ryan Seacrest
Aubrey and Ryan at a previous event. (Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

Ryan’s latest outing with Aubrey comes almost two weeks after he announced he will be leaving his co-hosting gig on Live with Kelly and Ryan after this season. Kelly Ripa‘s husband, actor Mark Consuelos, who has appeared as a guest host several times over the years, will be joining her as a permanent co-host. Ryan first joined the show in 2016 and called his decision to leave a “tough” one.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career,” Ryan said on the Feb. 16 episode of the show. “She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together.”

Aubrey Paige, Ryan Seacrest
Aubrey and Ryan were first romantically linked in 2021. (Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

“I also want to thank Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we’ve made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people, and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America,” he added. “It’s been a memorable ride and now I’m excited to pass the baton to Kelly’s ‘real’ husband, Mark.”

Shortly after Ryan announced his upcoming departure, a source told Us Weekly that Aubrey, whom he started dating in 2021, has been super supportive. “Aubrey’s been a rock during the tougher times this past couple of years,” the insider said. Ryan plans on heading out to Los Angeles to host the 21st season of American Idol in the spring.

