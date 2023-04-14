‘The Challenge’s C.T. Tamburello’s Estranged Wife Files For Emergency Sole Custody Of Their Son

Christopher “C.T.” Tamburello, who gained fame on MTV’s The Challenge as a seven-time winner, will not lose custody of his 7-year-old son, C.J., after his estranged wife, Lilianet Solares, requested to be his sole caretaker, per Us Weekly. In official documents obtained by the outlet on April 14, Lilianet asked for “temporary relief to suspend all timesharing [and] for solo parental responsibility and other relief”. Only part of her request was granted.

“The Wife’s request to suspend the Husband’s timesharing and parental responsibility is denied,” a judge ruled during an emergency Zoom hearing on Wednesday. However, the reality star, 42, agreed to refrain from making public statements about his and Lilianet’s legal agreements. Furthermore, he said he would not make “any allegations towards the Wife including defamatory statements about the Wife, in any form, including but not limited to social media posts and/or interviews.” Lilianet also agreed to not badmouth C.J. in public.

Furthermore, an attorney was pointed as “Guardian Ad Litem” for the child, which means he is there to help make decisions that will best benefit C.T. and Lilianet’s son. C.T. was also ordered to pay 75 percent of all legal fees, while Lilianet was made responsible for the remaining 25 percent.

The filing came just days after C.T. hopped on Instagram and vented about the bitter divorce. He even accused Lilianet of hiding money in order to receive more from him, per PEOPLE. “I’m tired of getting’ dragged. Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, and God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I’ve given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged? Defamation,” he complained in a since-deleted post.

C.T. filed for divorce from Lilianet in Miami-Dade County, Fla. in Nov. 2022, citing that the marriage was “irretrievably broken”, according to the court filing obtained by PEOPLE. The document stated that “a separation is imminent,” but did not give an exact timeline. The filing also revealed the pair were still residing in the same house, but “not as husband and wife.”

The pair tied the knot in 2018 in a televised special on MTV. C.T. had been open about the challenges they faced as newlyweds and revealed in 2020 that they separated for an undisclosed amount of time. “Marriage was not going well. We’re separated,” he said in a Dec. 2020 episode of the reality competition show. “I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.” They eventually reconciled, but not for long.