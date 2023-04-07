‘The Challenge’ Star CT Tamburello Says He’s Lost 65 Lbs. Amidst Divorce As He Slams Ex: ‘Didn’t Have To Come To This’

The Challenge star CT Tamburello publicly slammed his estranged wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares amidst their messy divorce on April 7. The 42-year-old MTV star revealed in a since-deleted Instagram video that he’s lost 65 pounds dealing with the divorce after the four-year marriage. “What am I supposed to do with all this? What am I supposed to say? I wanna clear the air. I’m tired of getting dragged,” CT said in the video. He continued, “Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, God, in the eyes. I can honestly say I’ve given you everything you asked for, including this divorce.”

in a VERY rare twist, CT just opened up about his divorce and struggle with Lilli. He spilled A LOT. Like her already having a new guy who she likely had a secret life with for awhile. Woosh. #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeWorldChamp pic.twitter.com/6fE7H4FSXu — shboogies 🍸 (@shboogies) April 7, 2023

CT, who shares a 6-year-old son, Christopher Jr., with his ex, claimed that he’s been accused of “defamation” by Lili, 30. “I’m supposed to just take it. What about this? What the f*** did I ever do?” he asked. CT also alleged that his ex has no money and that she’s trying to get full custody of their son and ownership of CT’s house. “It’s a shame, it didn’t have to come to this,” he said. “We talked about it.”

CT filed for divorce in Florida on November 7, 2022. The reality star and Lili got married in a wedding special back in 2018. Their son Christopher Jr. was born in 2016. CT and Lili previously sparked breakup buzz in 2020, when CT revealed on The Challenge: Double Agents that the pair was “separated.” However, they got back together by the time the show aired later that year.

CT previously dated his Challenge co-star, Diem Brown. The competitors met while filming The Duel in 2006 and were together on and off until Diem’s death in Nov. 2014. CT was by Diem’s side when she got sick during her last Challenge season, Battle of the Exes II, and was with her in the hospital during her final days. After Diem’s death, CT briefly stepped away from the spotlight and The Challenge, which is when he quietly began seeing Lili and they had their son.