Why Lindsie Chrisley Still Hasn’t Seen Stepmom Julie in Prison Yet

Lindsie Chrisley explained the reasons why she hasn’t seen her stepmother Julie Chrisley since she started her seven-year prison sentence in a Wednesday, April 12 episode of her The Southern Tea podcast. While she’s been in touch with her dad Todd, 54, the podcast host, 33, admitted that getting in touch with her stepmom, 50, has been more difficult.

Julie is currently serving her tax fraud sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She and Todd both surrendered to their respective facilities back in January. Todd is serving his sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. While Julie has been serving her sentence for a few months now, Lindsie admitted that she’s yet to have a visit with her stepmom. “I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet,” she said on the podcast.

Lindsie also said that the process has been very different between both prison facilities. “The attempts to try to communicate have been a lot different than communicating with my dad,” she explained. She explained that she has still tried to see her stepmom.

Despite being a “different process,” Lindsie further explained that she was still putting in the work to see Julie. “I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting,” she said. “So, it’s been a little bit frustrating.”

Even though Lindsie has yet to see her stepmom, she has opened up about seeing her dad in prison on her podcast, while admitting that he’s started to go gray, but said he seemed like he was doing well. “He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him,” she said during an episode of the podcast earlier in April. “My last visit with my dad. I couldn’t stop telling him how great that he looked. He looks very, very good. I said, ‘Even your hair looks better a little bit longer, and a little bit grayer.”