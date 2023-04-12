Vanessa Hudgens Slays In See-Through Dress While Out In NYC: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens proved worthy of her fashionista title once again during an outing in New York on Tuesday, April 11. Following her recent trip to the Philippines, the actress, 34, stepped out in a barely-there ensemble ahead of a few promo events for her new film Dead Hot. She rocked a black bra, biker shorts and a mesh dress for the Big Apple escapade.

With the eye-catching outfit, the star stole the spotlight as soon as she hit the sidewalk. Her see-through frock was embellished with white floral appliqués, making a delicate, yet daring statement. And with her trademark chestnut tresses swept back in a tight bun, Vanessa let her striking beauty take center stage.

As if the New York mesh minute wasn’t enough, Vanessa recently took to her Instagram to share an incredible photo album of the Philippines getaway, where she enjoyed the crystal-clear waters in a stunning snakeskin bikini. A clip at the end of the post gave fans a better glimpse of the stunning surroundings, as the video panned around the cove and was filmed from a clear plastic canoe. Vanessa captioned it, “Paradise #foreverphilippines.”

The barely-there swimsuit was a far cry from the elaborate ensemble Vanessa donned for her hosting gig ahead of the 2023 Academy Awards. The former High School Musical star rocked a black and white Chanel gown for the red carpet and accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings, a matching necklace and fabulously painted nails.

Last year, Vanessa sparkled in a black sequin Michael Kors dress while co-hosting the pre-Oscars show, and her stylist, Jason Bolden, dished on the star’s fashion sense at the time. “With Vanessa, 90s red carpet dressing is always a reference,” he explained to People. “An effortless and cool approach to the red carpet.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa has been busy promoting her latest endeavor, the unscripted movie Dead Hot. The film has been described as a “passion project” following Vanessa and her musician buddy GG Magree as they “embark on a journey to Salem, Mass., where they learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world,” per Variety.