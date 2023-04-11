Kelly Mi Li Welcomes 1st Child With Boyfriend William Ma: Our ‘Little Easter Bunny’

It’s a girl! Bling Empire star Kelly Mi Li, 37, welcomed her first child with boyfriend, William Ma, on Apr. 9, and she took to Instagram two days later to reveal the exciting news. “Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny,” she captioned the carousel of baby photos. “After a little over 24 hours of labor, you’re finally here! There’s so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can’t wait to show you around!”

A rep for the TV personality also confirmed the birth details to PEOPLE on Tuesday. Their newborn daughter, Mili Ma, was born on Easter Sunday “shortly after midnight” and weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz. upon her arrival into the world. The little girl they noted is an “Easter baby born in the year of the rabbit.” Kelly also gave the outlet a separate birth announcement, different from the one she posted on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world Mili! She’s finally here after being fashionably late to her own due date!” the Hot Jiang founder gushed to PEOPLE. “William and I are incredibly grateful to have gone through this journey of pregnancy, with the love and support from all of our friends and family, and Dr. Meschter and her staff at Cedars Sinai.” In the comments section of the birth announcement, many of Kelly’s friends and co-stars reacted to the news. “Omggggg soooo beautiful congratulations babe,” Mimi Morris gushed, while Rebel Wilson‘s fiancé, Ramona Agruma, added, “Congratulations.”

The new momma bear first announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Nov. 17, 2022. “Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives,” she captioned the photo of her positive pregnancy test. “Thank you @Clearblue for making this process so clear and easy for us! PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma! Swipe right to see her reaction with the news!”

Fans of the show were curious for a long time about the identity of Kelly’s boyfriend, which she did not reveal until her baby shower on Feb. 28. “I am still floating on a cloud and lost for words from this weekend! We were surrounded by so much love and support from our friends and family to celebrate our baby girl,” she captioned the carousel of photos from the event. The brunette beauty also confirmed she was expecting a baby girl with a sweet video on Dec. 19, 2022. Kelly cut open a cupcake with pink icing inside to reveal the sex of her baby, with her pup, Sophia, in the clip as well.

Kelly most recently shared a sneak peak preview of Mili’s nursery on Mar. 16. “Less than 2 more weeks till she’s here! Putting together our baby girl’s nursery has been such a fun and memorable experience,” she captioned the clip of the adorable room. “We couldn’t have done it without @babyletto! We’re so excited to start this next chapter in our lives and know that this room will be a perfect space for our daughter to learn and grow up in.”