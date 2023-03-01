‘Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li Reveals Her Boyfriend’s Identity Amidst Pregnancy

Kelly Mi Li shared her first photos with her boyfriend William Ma, revealing him, at her baby shower over the weekend in a photo, which you can see here, on Tuesday, February 28. The Bling Empire star, 37, was joined by her beau and many more loved ones for an intimate baby shower on Saturday, February 25. Kelly shared a few photos of herself and William cradling her baby bump on her Instagram as well.

The baby shower was held at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and Kelly shouted out her boyfriend when welcoming friends and family for the celebration, according to People. “Will and I just want to thank each one of you for being here today to celebrate this special occasion to welcome our little one, especially for those who flew in, in this crazy weather. When I was imagining my baby shower, I didn’t mean a literal shower,” she said, making a joke about the rainy weather.

In the photos, Kelly stunned in a light blue dress, which showed off her baby bump. William cozied up to her and rested his hand on her baby bump. Some of the other shots showed the couple applauding as someone spoke at the event and taking part in other fun baby shower activities. “So grateful to be surrounded by so much love. Sincerest thanks to each one of our friends and family for being there to welcome our little one! It meant so much to us!” Kelly wrote in the caption to two posts.

Speaking to the magazine, Kelly also announced that she’s having a daughter, thanking all those who came out to support her and the new baby. “When I think about this past Saturday, I am so completely lost in happiness that I am speechless. We were surrounded by so much love from friends and family to welcome our baby girl,” she said.

Before the announcement, the Bling Empire star had shared some glimpses at her boyfriend in a handful of Instagram posts. She had posted his silhouette during a vacation in an anniversary post October 2022. She gushed about him in the caption. “They say when you meet the right person, you will just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked in my life,” she said.

