Neve Campbell Reunites With The Original ‘Scream’ Killers In Amazing Photo Of Cast

[Spoiler Alert for the first Scream movie.] On Monday (Apr. 10), Henry Winkler gave Scream fans a reason to – well, scream. The 77-year-old film and television icon, who played Principal Himbry in the original movie, shared a photo of him alongside some of his costars from the 1996 horror classic. “This was a wonderful moment,” Henry captioned his photo next to Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Neve Campbell.

While this was a heartwarming reunion between friends who helped bring Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s modern masterpiece to life, Scream fans might freak out considering Neve, 49, was posing next to the men who tried to kill her character, Sidney Prescott. Matthew, 54, and Skeet, 53, played Stu Macher and Billy Loomis, respectively, in the film and reveal themselves to be the duo behind the original Ghostface. Actually, Matthew and Skeet ended up murdering both Jamie and Henry’s characters in the movie. Sidney would ultimately kill both Stu and Billy, though Billy would influence the subsequent Scream sequels – even the most recently released Scream VI.

While Billy Loomis was still involved in the 2023 film, Neve was not, marking the first Scream movie without Sidney Prescott. Neve announced her exit from the franchise in June 2022. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she wrote in a statement. “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

David Arquette, who also appeared in the first Scream film, weighed in on Neve’s exit. “A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision,” he said. “It’s all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film. I get it, she’s still alive. She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it’s up to fans to call for that in the future. I respect her decision, for sure.”