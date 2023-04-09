Shemar Moore Shares Adorable ‘Twinning’ Moment With Baby Girl Frankie, 2 Months

Shemar Moore, 52, is gushing over his new baby daughter Frankie and how much she looks like him! The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share side by side photos of himself and the adorable new addition as they both showed off big excited smiles with their mouths wide open. The resemblance could clearly be seen and the doting dad mentioned it in the caption.

“Frankie and Daddy TWINNING,” he wrote along with two emojis sticking their tongues out. He also added another photo of the tot wearing a blue top with white polka dots and a big sun hat. “Swipe to see Frankie stealing Grandma Marilyn’s hat swag,” he added to the caption along with a hat and pink heart emoji.

Once Shemar shared the photos, his fans left kind comments that pointed out how cute Frankie is. “She looks so much like you! Especially the eyes,” one fan wrote, while another called her “simply adorable.” A third exclaimed, “She’s so precious!” and a fourth described her as a “lovely baby girl.”

Shemar welcomed little Frankie with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on Jan. 24. A rep first confirmed the happy news to People. “Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl. The family is very happy and healthy,” they told the outlet.

Shemar also confirmed the news on Instagram. “Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!” he exclaimed in a post.

Shemar first announced that he and Jesiree were expecting a child, during an interview in Jan. “I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on February 8,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “And on February 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”