‘The Masked Singer’ Exclusive Preview: Jenny Thinks Mantis Could Be Kevin Bacon Or A ‘Yellowstone’ Star

It’s officially Movie Night on The Masked Singer. The masked celebs will perform iconic songs from hit Warner Bros. films to celebrate 100 years of movie magic. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 5 episode, Jenny McCarthy attempts to figure out the celebrity behind Mantis.

“You guys watch Yellowstone? Okay, so I feel like I’m getting like a Rip from him,” Jenny says. Robin Thicke points out that she’s talking about Cole Hauser. He adds, “I don’t think Cole Hauser dances like that.”

Jenny has another guess ready. “Okay, what about Kevin Bacon?” Nicole Scherzinger is intrigued by Jenny’s guess. “He was dancing like that in Footloose,” she says.

Jenny also points out, “And he plays the guitar, and he’s got a little band.” Robin says that Kevin is a “rock star in real life.” Nicole tells Jenny, “That’s a good guess.” Maybe Jenny’s right on the money!

Mantis will be taking the stage along with fellow new competitor Dandelion. Doll is returning to defend her place in the competition. By the end of the night, one celebrity will be unmasked.

The Masked Singer has had some incredible talent so far since the start of the season. There have also been several themed nights throughout season 9, including ABBA Night, New York Night, DC Superheroes Night, Sesame Street Night, and Country Night. The season 9 contestants have a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 Gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award nominations, 5 Lifetime Achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Last week, Moose was revealed as Cheers alum George Wendt, and Scorpio was revealed as Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn. Previous weeks have revealed Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, and more. The Masked Singer season 9 airs Wednesdays on FOX.