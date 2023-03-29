‘The Masked Singer’s Moose Revealed As ‘Cheers’ Alum & More On ’80s Night

The big reveals keep coming on The Masked Singer. Moose, Scorpio, and Doll faced off on stage during the March 29 episode, and only Doll moved forward in the competition. By the end of ’80s Night, Moose and Scorpio had both been unmasked.

Scorpio took the stage for a sassy performance of “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. The celebrity panelists tossed out several names like Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Heidi Klum, and Denise Richards. Robin Thicke brought up the show Selling Sunset as he went through the clues, and he was right on the money.

Moose rocked out to “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis and the News. During the performance, the panelists were stumped as to the identity of the Moose. Robin was once again right on target with one of his guesses. Other names thrown into the mix were Jon Lovitz, John Goodman, and Ed O’Neill.

The first singer sent home was Moose. He was revealed as Cheers alum George Wendt! Jenny McCarthy’s final guess was the 74-year-old, and she jumped for joy over the epic reveal.

Scorpio and Doll went head-to-head in a Battle Royale after Moose’s reveal. Scorpio and Doll performed Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like The Wolf.” During her rendition, Scorpio showed off some pretty sick moves on stage.

“I have no idea who either of them are,” Nicole Scherzinger admitted. Doll ultimately won the face-off, which meant Scorpio was eliminated. The final guesses for the Scorpio were Denise, Lisa, Heidi, and Willa Ford. Scorpio was revealed as none other than Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn!

George and Christine are just two of the celebrities who have been unmasked over the course of The Masked Singer season 9. Other stars include Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, and Debbie Gibson as Night Owl. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX.