John Travolta Treats Daughter Ella To Daddy-Daughter Disney Date For Her 23rd Birthday: Watch

There was a song in John Travolta‘s heart the night his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, turned twenty-three years old, and he shared it on Apr. 4, a day after the celebrations. “Here’s a song for you on your birthday, my dearest Ella!” wrote John, 69, sharing a video of him alongside Ella at Disneyland. The daddy-daughter date was set to Henry Mancini & His Orchestra‘s theme to 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany‘s.

As the sweet music played, Ella Blue blew out the candles on her celebratory cupcakes. Fireworks lit up the night sky. John and Ella posed for the camera as they walked by the Magic Kingdom. There was even a shot of John and Ella walking arm-in-arm as they made their way toward Cinderella’s Castle. ” I love you with all my heart!!” wrote John to his daughter.

“Happy bday beautiful girl,” wrote Brittany Furlan in the comments section. “Happy birthday! You the best, beautiful girl,” added Ruddy Rodriguez. “Happy Birthday, Ella,” wrote Naomi Campbell, while Tommy Lee added, “Guess I don’t need to say happy bday ’cause you’re already in the happiest place on earth!” The rest of the comments were just as positive, with fans writing things like how she looked like her mother, the late Kelly Preston, and messages like, “Happy Birthday Ella…May your year be full of Hopes and Dreams and Peace, Love, and Light.”

The birthday Disneyland trip came a month after John celebrated his birthday in Las Vegas. John, an avid aviator who earned his Boeing 737 license in 2022, wanted to “make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life” for his birthday. The poster was for TWA (Trans World Airlines), encouraging fans to fly to Sin City. John, Ella, and a handful of friends dressed up and boarded a private jet. Upon touching down, they enjoyed some gambling, some shows, and a little bit of dancing. When it was all said and done, everyone returned to the plane and headed home to Los Angeles.

In March, Ella stopped by the HollywoodLife Podcast and spoke about her relationship with her father. “I get his advice all the time, and he’s the best mentor and the best guide,” she said with pride. “He’s always encouraging me to make my own way and learn as much as I can from life and experiences.”

She also shared what it was like to grow up with famous parents. “I think when you’re younger, you have to put two and two together, and then eventually as you grow up, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, yeah, [my parents] are the same person in the movies,'” she said. “But definitely, I remember singing along to Grease with my friends growing up.” She also revealed which of her father’s movies is her favorite – and it’s not the one you think.