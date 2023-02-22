John Travolta Dances With Daughter Ella On His 69th Birthday In Vegas: Watch

Ella Travolta helped her dad, John Travolta, celebrate his 69th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas.

February 22, 2023 1:22PM EST
john ella travolta
(l-r) Kelly Preston, Benjamin Travolta, John Travolta and Ella Bleu Travolta arrives for the screening of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 15 May 2018. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 08 to 19 May. Solo: A Star Wars Story Premiere - 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 15 May 2018
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor John Travolta and his daughter Ella Bleue Travolta go shopping on avenue Montaigne at Chanel and Dior before returning to their hotel in Paris, France.Pictured: John Travolta, Ella Bleue TravoltaBACKGRID USA 18 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta is spotted in Venice with his kids Ella Bleu and Benjamin, where they are preparing to board the legendary train, The Orient Express. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 31 Oct 2018 Pictured: John Travolta, Ella Bleu, Benjamin. Photo credit: AMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA300552_069.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

John Travolta hit Las Vegas with some friends, as well as his 22-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, to celebrate his 69th birthday. John documented some of the trip on Instagram, sharing a montage of footage from the getaway. Ella and John could be seen posing in front of a private plane and getting served a luxurious meal onboard. The video then cuts to the group landing in Vegas, followed by dinner at a restaurant, gambling and an aerial show.

The sweetest clip in the footage, though, shows John twirling Ella around in the hallway of their hotel. The 22-year-old, who looks just like her famous father, is wearing a little black dress as she effortlessly spins in and out of her dad’s arms. The video ends with John, Ella and the rest of the group getting back on the private plane before taking off once again.

John and Ella have an extremely close relationship, and have gotten even closer following the two family losses they’ve suffered over the years. Ella’s mom, and John’s wife of nearly 30 years, Kelly Preston, died in 2020 after a private battle with cancer. Kelly’s death came 11 years after the family lost son Jett Travolta, who died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure. Following Jett’s death, Kelly and John went on to have a second son, Benjamin, who is now 12.

john ella travolt
John and Ella Travolta out and about. (MEGA)

Ella honored John on his Feb. 18 birthday by posting a sweet selfie of them together on Instagram. “Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero,” she wrote. “The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy.” She concluded the post with three red heart emojis. John took to the comments section to acknowledge his daughter’s touching message. “I love you too my dearest Ella,” he wrote. “More than you know.” The post received more than 250,000 likes from fans who were touched by the tribute, as well.

