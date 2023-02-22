John Travolta Dances With Daughter Ella On His 69th Birthday In Vegas: Watch

John Travolta hit Las Vegas with some friends, as well as his 22-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, to celebrate his 69th birthday. John documented some of the trip on Instagram, sharing a montage of footage from the getaway. Ella and John could be seen posing in front of a private plane and getting served a luxurious meal onboard. The video then cuts to the group landing in Vegas, followed by dinner at a restaurant, gambling and an aerial show.

The sweetest clip in the footage, though, shows John twirling Ella around in the hallway of their hotel. The 22-year-old, who looks just like her famous father, is wearing a little black dress as she effortlessly spins in and out of her dad’s arms. The video ends with John, Ella and the rest of the group getting back on the private plane before taking off once again.

John and Ella have an extremely close relationship, and have gotten even closer following the two family losses they’ve suffered over the years. Ella’s mom, and John’s wife of nearly 30 years, Kelly Preston, died in 2020 after a private battle with cancer. Kelly’s death came 11 years after the family lost son Jett Travolta, who died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure. Following Jett’s death, Kelly and John went on to have a second son, Benjamin, who is now 12.

Ella honored John on his Feb. 18 birthday by posting a sweet selfie of them together on Instagram. “Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero,” she wrote. “The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy.” She concluded the post with three red heart emojis. John took to the comments section to acknowledge his daughter’s touching message. “I love you too my dearest Ella,” he wrote. “More than you know.” The post received more than 250,000 likes from fans who were touched by the tribute, as well.