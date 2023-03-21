Ella Bleu Travolta Calls Dad John The ‘Best Teacher’ & Reveals Her Favorite Movie He’s Been In (Exclusive)

Ella Bleu Travolta is undoubtedly talented, which was certainly passed down to her from her ultra-talented parents John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston. The multi-hyphenate herself took after her mom, when she posed for Silk Nextmilk’s campaign, modeled from the iconic Got Milk? ads, that once starred Kelly. Ella joined the HollywoodLife Podcast to discuss the campaign, as well as life as the child of megastars. “I think when you’re younger, you have to put two and two together and then eventually as you grow up you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, yeah, [my parents] are the same person in the movies.’ But definitely I remember singing along to Grease with my friends growing up,” Ella recalled while chatting with HollywoodLife, exclusively.

Her father’s repertoire of projects through the years is lengthy, but his daughter shared that her favorite starring the John Travolta is an earlier film he did called Blowout. Ella admitted she “absolutely loves” the 1981 movie, also citing Be Cool as another fave. The 22-year-old has tested out her acting, modeling and singing chops throughout the years and most recently released her single “No Thank You” ahead of the New Year. She admitted that she happily goes to her dad for his advice and guidance within the industry, calling him “the best teacher.”

“I get his advice all the time and he’s the best mentor and the best guide,” she gushed. “He’s always encouraging me to also make my own way and just learn as much as I can from life and experiences.”

Ella also went on to rave over Silk Nextmilk and how she has already incorporated the plant-based product into her life as a vegan, so the campaign was a perfect fit! “I was just so excited and it was so natural to my already what I already do in my everyday life. For the past year and a half, I have been fully plant-based and I just started out for two weeks to try it and see how I did with it and how I liked it. It felt really good and it worked well for me, so I stuck with it and it’s great,” she explained. “This was one of the first products that I tried and I actually really liked it. So ever since that I was hooked!”