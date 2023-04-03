Fleetwood Mac Member Christine McVie’s Cause Of Death Revealed After Dying At 79

Christine McVie’s cause of death has been revealed as a “massive stroke”, according to The Blast. The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist died at the age of 79 on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 shortly after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Her cancer was listed as s secondary reason for her death, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast.

The musician ultimately passed from an “ischaemic stroke”, which means there was a blockage in her arteries that prevented blood from reaching her brain, per the Cleveland Clinic. Ischemic strokes are the most common type of stroke, making up about 85% of all strokes, and become more of a risk as people age. The musician’s death certificate says that she was previously diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” which means that the cancer spread throughout her body, but where it originated was unknown, per the National Cancer Institute.

Christine died at the Charing Cross Hospital in London. Following her death, her family shared a heartfelt post on Instagram to let fans know about the sad news. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness,” the statement read. “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

That same day, Fleetwood Mac penned a tribute to their friend on social media. “There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the band’s began. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

The statement continued, “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

“This is a day where my deer sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ … reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood wrote in his own post. “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”

Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks also dedicated an Instagram post to the late musician. “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” the 74-year-old musician said in a hand-written note. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.”

Stevie continued, “I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day.” She then wrote the lyrics to Haim’s 2019 song “Hallelujah”. Some of the lyrics read, “I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out.”