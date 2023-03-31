Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Does Pilates & Shows Her Progress In ‘Authentic’ Photo

Janelle Brown is moving forward in every way! Several months after her split from Kody Brown, the Sister Wives mama, 49, took to Instagram to show off her “authentic” self as she works towards fitness goals. In the March 30 photo post, she rocked black leggings and a gray long sleeved top as she stretched out on a Pilates machine. She wore her blonde hair in a laid-back ponytail and accessorized with a smart watch, finishing the workout look with a dark red pedicure.

“Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition,” the mom of six admitted in the caption. “I have worked for years on my physical strength and stamina and only now am I consciously working on my core and flexibility.”

She then went on to address the “brutal” nature of social media. “I am less than perfect and let’s be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal,” she continued. “Usually there is a lot of judgement and umm… ‘helpful tips’. But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life – even if progress isn’t always obvious or perfect.”

Many of Janelle’s 1 million followers on the platform took to the comments section to commend the reality star. “Working hard to improve ourselves should always be applauded no matter what stage of the journey we’re in. well done,” wrote a fan, while another quipped, “You are my Shero! You inspire me to take care of myself.”

“Pilates is the best,” remarked a third. “I started in my late 70s and have done them for years. At 87 I know my mobility that I have would not have been without them. Good for you and keep it up, you’ll never regret it!” Janelle herself reacted to the comment. “Wow! What an amazing thing! Thank you for sharing that. 87! You are my role model!” she wrote.

Janelle and Kody nixed their nearly three decade long “spiritual” marriage last year, with a December clip from the show confirming what many had already grown to suspect. “Kody and I have separated,” she said in the clip. A source told In Touch at the time that she simply “outgrew him.”