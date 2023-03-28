WWE’s Ric Flair & Estranged Wife Wendy Barlow Pictured Together Again 1 Year After Split

Although WWE’s Ric Flair, 74, and Wendy Barlow, 63, called it quits on their non-legal marriage in Jan. 2022, the two were spotted spending some quality time together in Los Angeles on Mar. 28. For his airport attire, the 74-year-old former athlete sported a black-and-white floral suit jacket and black slacks. Ric completed the chic ensemble with leather dress shoes and what appeared to be multiple diamond necklaces.

The 63-year-old also looked airport chic in a bright-orange crop top and white trousers. The brunette beauty accessorized the look with white athletic sneakers, dark sunglasses, and a white leather Chanel purse. Wendy carried an oversized tote bag in addition to her small purse, while Ric was spotted with a black leather briefcase. After they glided off the airplane, the former love birds were seen waiting for their luggage at the carousel prior to exiting the busy travel center.

After they landed in sunny Los Angeles, Ric’s estranged partner took to her Instagram to share with her 39.8K followers that she and Ric were touring UCLA. “What a Beautiful Day,” she captioned the video, with Ric in the background. Here, Wendy switched up her look and was spotted wearing a black zip-up jacket and black sunglasses on the college campus. “Taking a little ride around UCLA enjoying the day it’s beautiful,” she quipped.

The To Be the Man author also took to his Instagram on Mar. 27, to share a photo of him and Wendy enjoying a beer and cocktail together. “Heading To LA Tomorrow! Some Would Say Looking As Only We Can Look! WOOOOO! @thewonderouswendy,” he captioned the joyous snapshot. Ric looked dapper in this photo, as he rocked a green Hawaiian floral sportscoat, a black shirt, and a large diamond ring. “Have fun! Love you & Wendy have a blast,” one of his 2.4 million followers gushed, while another added, “Looking good ric.”

Wendy and Ric’s outings together this week come as a bit of a surprise, as the two have not been spotted out together much since their Jan. 2022 separation. At the time, Ric took to his Instagram to formally announce that their marriage was over. “After taking some time apart, Wendy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Please respect our privacy & our families during this time!”, his caption read. “I will love & cherish all of our memories together forever, and I will forever be thankful for all she has done to make my life better!”

Prior to Wendy, he was married to Jackie Beems from 2009 to 2014, while his third marriage to Tiffany VanDemark lasted from 2006 to 2009. He was also famously married to Elizabeth Flair from 1983 until their 2006 divorce. Ric is also a proud father to four kids: pro wrestler Charlotte Flair, 36, David Flair, 44, daughter Megan Fliehr, and his late son, Reid Flair.