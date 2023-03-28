‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling After 4 Years Of Marriage

Eva Marcille filed for divorce due to an 'irretrievably broken' relationship last week, according to a new report.

March 28, 2023
Eva Marcille Michael Sterling
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JUNE 26: BET Awards 2022 held at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) Pictured: Michael Sterling,Eva Marcille,Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5322239 260622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Italy Rights
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille is calling it quits on her marriage to Michael Sterling after four years. The reality star, 38, filed divorce papers last week, according to Page Six, and said her relationship with Michael is “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation,” per documents obtained by the outlet. Neither Eva nor Michael has spoken about their divorce publicly.

The pair walked down the aisle in Oct. 2018 and went on to welcome two sons together: Michael “Mikey” Jr., 4, and Maverick, 3. Marcille also has a 9-year-old daughter named Marley from her relationship with R&B singer Kevin McCall. In 2020, Eva changed her daughter’s last name from McCall to Sterling. “Marley was born in 2014 and I gave her her biological father’s name. After two months, we became estranged and I raised her as a single mom,” she explained on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show at the time.

Eva Marcille Michael Sterling
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling are separating after four years of marriage (Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

“And then, the good Lord saw fit for me to meet an amazing man, Michael Sterling, who has become my husband and the father of my later children,” she continued. “Long story short, we all have the name Sterling, and Marley is the only one with her biological father’s name and I saw it necessary and Mike saw it necessary to change her name.”

It’s not clear what caused the previously happy couple’s marriage to unravel. Just last month, Eva wished Michael a happy Valentine’s Day with a selfie with him paired with a video of them grinding on each other during a parents’ night out, as seen below.

Michael also shared a sweet pic with Eva with a seemingly heartfelt caption. “My forever Valentine. ‘I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else,'” he captioned an image of Eva sitting on his lap while laughing. Plus, in Sept. 2022, the lawyer joked about always wanting to grab his wife’s butt alongside a picture of them cracking up. “Eva: why do you always grab my butt when we are taking pictures? You can’t help yourself?” he began in his caption. He then admitted he was “embarrassed” by the question. Eva confirmed their conversation, writing, “ALWAYS and I love it”. Sadly, their “always” did not work out.

