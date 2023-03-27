Florence Pugh Enjoys Another Romantic Night Out With Charlie Gooch in Rome: Photos

Florence Pugh wasn’t in Florence, Italy, on Saturday (Mar. 25). Instead, the 27-year-old was in Rome, spending the evening alongside her rumored flame, Charlie Gooch, and friends, including Maison Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. After dinner, Florence and Charlie were spotted socializing with Pierpaolo outside the Pierluigi restaurant. The A Good Person star rocked a leather jacket over her white top, her blonde hair slicked back around her ears. Charlie’s blond tresses were free, and he stood in a black coat, white shirt, and dark pants.

The Rome outing comes months after Florence and Charlie first sparked romance rumors. She was spotted holding hands with the London-based photographer/filmmaker while out and about in the English city on Valentine’s Day. It was the first public display of affection for the two and the first hint of a new romance for Florence following her 2022 split from Zach Braff. The couple quietly called it quits after three years together, revealing the breakup in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she said when talking with the magazine. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Since the breakup, Florence and Zach, 47, have reunited a handful of times in public for the different premieres of his new movie, A Good Person. Zach revealed that he wrote the film – which he also directs – after losing his sister, father, and good friend, Nick Cordero, during COVID. He also said that he wrote the movie for Florence.

“I’m just in awe of her talent,” he told Entertainment Tonight, “and I said, ‘I wanna write this for Florence. What I’m writing is really gonna be challenging, and she’s incredible.’… She’s a next-level actress. I mean, she’s just unbelievable and what I was writing was gonna be really challenging. It wasn’t for your average actors — I couldn’t have written the part for myself. I wanted to write something for her and I had this image in my mind of that diner booth scene, and I thought of Florence Pugh.”

A Good Person is about when Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life. As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.