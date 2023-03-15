‘A Good Person’: Everything You Need To Know About Florence Pugh’s Upcoming Film

A Good Person will be released on March 24.

The film stars Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman .

and . Zach Braff directed A Good Person.

Zach Braff is stepping behind the camera once again with a deeply personal story. A Good Person follows Allison, played by Florence Pugh, as she struggles to deal with her grief following a terrible tragedy. Grab your tissues now, A Good Person is a total tearjerker.

The Metro Goldwyn Mayer movie will be released exclusively in theaters. In a world filled with franchises and superhero films, A Good Person will be a refreshing trip to the theaters. The movie’s examination of grief and forgiveness will leave a lasting impact. From the cast to what inspired the film, here’s what you need to know about A Good Person.

Plot Summary & Themes of A Good Person Movie

The official synopsis for A Good Person reads: “Daniel is brought together with Allison, the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life. As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.”

Zach revealed that he was inspired to write A Good Person during the COVID-19 lockdown after the deaths of his father and sister, as well as his close friend Nick Cordero.

“I wanted to tell the story because I was feeling these emotions. I lost a bunch of people in my life that were very important to me,” Zach said during a Q&A in London, according to Variety. “We were in lockdown and it was time to write. I mean, there was nothing to do other than to start a screenplay because that’s what I meant to do, that’s what I like to do, and I wanted to write something for Florence, and this is kind of what came out of me.”

A Good Person is a fascinating and brutally honest exploration of grief, loss, and addiction. Clearly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Zach tells a story of hope. Even in the darkest of times, you have to have hope.

Cast & Crew of A Good Person

Florence Pugh stars as Allison, the young woman at the center of A Good Person. When a fatal accident changes Allison’s life forever, she has to rebuild her entire world.

Florence stars alongside Morgan Freeman, who plays Daniel. His character was about to be Allison’s father-in-law. Allison was involved in the accident with Daniel’s daughter, who tragically died. Daniel and Allison cross paths again when Allison is trying to get clean after developing an opioid addiction. Additional cast members include Molly Shannon as Diane, Chinaza Uche as Nathan, Celeste O’Connor as Ryan, and Zoe Lister-Jones as Simone.

Zach wrote, directed, and produced A Good Person. This film marks his third directorial feature after Garden State and Wish I Was Here. A Good Person also shows love to South Orange, New Jersey, which happens to be Zach’s hometown.

Florence and Zach were dating and living together when Zach was writing the screenplay for A Good Person. They have since split but remain friends. The Oscar-nominated actress revealed that Zach was inspired by her personality as he was crafting the character of Allison.

“He knows how I talk, he knows how I take the piss out of people and I think he just put that in his script and I was allowed to come and fill in where it was needed,” she said during the Q&A. “But reading something that is dedicated for you written by someone who knows you so well is a wonderful gift.”

Florence doesn’t shy away from emotionally demanding roles (i.e. Midsommar, Lady Macbeth, and The Wonder). “It’s no secret that I only pick very intense roles,” she added. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been reduced to tears pretty much every single scene that I’ve been in. I like finding the ugliness in humans. I love being raw. I love being given a script where it challenges myself and I have never picked a role unless I’ve been scared of it. And this is someone that knew me, knew my potential, and wanted to work with me. I think it would have been strange if he wrote a Nancy Meyers thing for me to be like, ‘So… you’re not going to cry in this movie.’ I’d be like, ‘Oh God!’”

Production Of A Good Person Movie

The film was first announced in February 2021. A Good Person was filmed later that year on location in South Orange and Maplewood, New Jersey, where Zach grew up.

Back in October 2021, Florence shared photos of her dramatic haircut. The actress cut her long locks in order to portray Allison in A Good Person. “I did a thing,” she wrote on Instagram.

A Good Person Release Date

A Good Person will hit theaters on March 24, 2023. The film is expected to be in theaters everywhere. If you’re looking for a poignant film that you’ll be feeling long after you left the theater, A Good Person is for you.

Zach continues to prove that he is a talented director. The former Scrubs star has started to step behind the camera more and more. In addition to A Good Person, Zach also directed an episode of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking in 2023.

A Good Person is another terrific vehicle for Florence. Her magnificent performance as Allison showcases her vast range of talent as an actress. A Good Person will make you laugh, cry, and believe in the power of redemption.