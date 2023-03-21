Florence Pugh Rocks Sexy Necktie Top With Parents, Grandmother At NYC Screening Of ‘A Good Person’

Florence Pugh put on quite the display when attending the screening of her new film, A Good Person, at New York City’s Metrograph on Monday (Mar. 20). Florence, 27, wore a semi-sheer backless, sleeveless necktie top that was tucked into her skirt. The flirty piece held back her bosom, giving fans a playful peek here and there. She accessorized the outfit with some classy jewelry, including a septum piercing. The look was made even more remarkable by the “plus three” for her night: her parents and grandmother!

Deborah Mackin, Florence’s mother, attended the screening in a classy white outfit, including a cream-colored overcoat with red floral embellishments and a black outline. Her father, Clinton Pugh, dressed in a warm chocolatey brown ensemble. Florence’s grandmother – called “Granzo Pat,” per Daily Mail – stunned on the carpet in a black-and-white coat bearing a vivid chain print. At one point, Florence leaned in to give her grandmother a sweet kiss on the forehead.

As Florence stood next to her costar, Zoe Lister-Jones, she once again reunited with her ex, Zach Braff. Florence and Zach, 47, dated from 2019 to 2022, during which Zach directed Florence in A Good Person. During Monday’s screening, he gushed about his ex to Entertainment Tonight. After revealing that he wrote A Good Person after losing his sister, father, and good friend Nick Cordero during COVID, he knew that he had to write out his feelings – and that Florence would be perfect for the project.

“I’m just in awe of her talent,” remarked Braff, “and I said, ‘I wanna write this for Florence. What I’m writing is really gonna be challenging, and she’s incredible.’… She’s a next-level actress. I mean, she’s just unbelievable and what I was writing was gonna be really challenging. It wasn’t for your average actors — I couldn’t have written the part for myself. I wanted to write something for her and I had this image in my mind of that diner booth scene, and I thought of Florence Pugh opposite some legend that everyone’s talking about.”

Florence and Zach split in early 2022, and it seemed to be an amicable breakup. We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in Sept. 2022. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

A Good Person’s synopsis reads: Daniel (Morgan Freeman) is brought together with Allison (Pugh), the once thriving young woman with a bright future who was involved in an unimaginable tragedy that took his daughter’s life. As grief-stricken Daniel navigates raising his teenage granddaughter and Allison seeks redemption, they discover that friendship, forgiveness, and hope can flourish in unlikely places.”