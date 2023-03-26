Nicolas Cage Holds Daughter August, 7 Months, In 1st Photos With Wife Riko Shibata: Photos

Nicolas Cage sunk his teeth into his dad role as he was spotted with his new daughter and his wife Riko Shibata on Saturday, March 25 in the first photos of the adorable family! The Renfield star, who plays Count Dracula in the comedy, carried 7-month-old August through the JFK airport and he and his wife could not have looked happier. Rocking a very Nic Cage-esque yellow leather jacket, the star held his bundle of joy tightly as he led Riko, who was all bundled up in a parka, through the busy terminal.

The Oscar-nominated star and his actress wife welcomed August together on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Los Angeles. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple’s rep said in a statement at the time. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.” This marks Nicolas’ third child: He is also dad to son Kal-El, 16, with ex-wife Alice Kim, and son Weston, 31, with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.

The previous January, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Around the time, the Pig star said he believes he’s finally found his perfect match with Riko, his fifth wife. “I’m really happily married. I know five is a lot, but I think I got it right this time,” he told The Los Angeles Times. Nicolas was previously married to Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice, and Erika Koike. Alice was his longest relationship, lasting between 2004 and 2016. And when asked by the outlet to list his favorite things in life, Nicolas immediately put Riko at the top of the list! Fifth time’s truly a charm!

The actor previously revealed he met Riko through mutual friends in Japan while he was filming the sci-fi thriller Prisoners of the Ghostland. In August, Nicolas opened up more about his relationship to Riko, revealing he popped the question over FaceTime. “She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months and we’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said look ‘I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime,” he said on his brother Marc Coppola‘s radio show.