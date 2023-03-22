Paris Jackson Rocks Plunging Dress With Wild Thigh-High Slit For Fashion Trust U.S. Awards: Photos

Paris Jackson looked absolutely amazing in a plunging dress as she arrived at the star-studded Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. The eldest daughter of Michael Jackson, 24, opted for the halter style, neutral colored gown as she posed for photos on the red carpet in Hollywood, California on Tuesday, March 21. The dress channeled the 2000s with an ultra high slit and wrapped, grecian details. She paired the garment with a large studded belt with shades of pink, red and purple for some texture, adding a bohemian vibe to the overall outfit.

The singer and songwriter, who can also be seen in Prime Video’s Swarm, also added gold jewelry to her evening ensemble including a delicate chain necklace, several rings, and layered bracelets. Finally, Paris went with a pair of neutral sandals with a sky high platform to tie everything together.

Her hair and make-up was on point as always as she went with a loose beach wave and center parted, while the rest of her glam accented the brown-tones of her dress and shoes with a dash of shimmer thanks to her gold eye shadow.

Paris has previously opened up about how she chooses looks for her red carpet events, revealing that the ’90s is her go-to decade of inspiration. “I dress for comfort when I’m not working and ’90s [beauty and fashion] is pretty comfortable for me,” she said to Allure magazine in Feb. 2023. “I like to stick with the darker colors, the earth tones,” she also said, explaining that she doesn’t feel like she has a “signature” style by any means.

“‘Signature’ seems like it would be relatively original, and that is not the case with my sound or my look,” Paris noted. “I just take [ideas] from a lot of the things that I like. Nothing’s really mine; it’s just a melting pot of my favorites, I guess.