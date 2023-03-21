Matthew Broderick & Alan Ruck Stage ‘Ferris Bueller’ Reunion At ‘Succession’ Premiere: Watch

It’s the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off reunion we didn’t know we needed. The stars of the classic 1986 film, Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick, who played Cameron Frye and Ferris Bueller, respectively, posed for some fun snapshots at Monday’s Season 4 premiere of Succession. In the photo booth pics, which were shared by HBO and can be seen below, the goofy pals laughed and smiled as they posed together, with Alan being a jokester in the last photo as he leaned his head on Matthew’s shoulder and pet him.

Alan, 66, plays Connor Roy in Succession, which is wrapping up an uber-successful run on HBO Max with its fourth season. The premiere took place at New York City’s Lincoln Center and allowed Alan’s co-star Sarah Snook to announce her pregnancy. Matthew, 61, isn’t in the series but decided to show up and support his longtime pal. Perhaps, Alan will arrive at the premiere of Matthew’s upcoming film with Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings, when it premieres later this year.

The dynamic duo has been the best of friends even before starring as besties on Ferris Bueller’s Day Off in the ’80s. Before that, they costarred in a Broadway production of Neil Simon’s Biloxi Blues. Luckily for fans, and the two friends, there may be a chance for them to reunite outside the photobooth and back on the big screen.

In 2020, the Spin City star proposed a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spinoff. “There are always little rumors, and different writers will come up to [me] at parties or awards shows and say, ‘I’ve got a great idea, and then you never hear anything more about it,'” he confessed on People TV’s Couch Surfing. “Back in the day, John Hughes talked to Matthew briefly about maybe having Ferris go to college. I always thought they should wait until Matthew and I are in our 70s. Cameron’s in a nursing home, and Ferris comes and breaks him out!”

Last year, Variety confirmed that Paramount Pictures is creating a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spinoff that follows the two valets who took Cameron’s dad’s vehicle for a joyride. However, neither Alan nor Matthew is involved. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — the filmmakers behind Cobra Kai — will be producing.