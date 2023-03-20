Alexander Skarsgård Confirms Birth Of First Baby After Months Of Speculation

Finally! Alexander Skarsgård, 46, confirmed in new comments that he is officially a daddy! When Entertainment Tonight offered a “congratulations” on the baby’s assumed birth to the Succession star, he confirmed it with a simple, “Thank you very much.” Alexander’s big statement came at the Season 4 premiere of the HBO hit in New York on Monday, March 20.

While he was seen out with the new baby in November of 2022, he’s as yet remained mum on the topic. The Big Little Lies alum also proudly showed off a stuffed animal on the red carpet. “I got this on the red carpet,” he said, holding up the little toy. “Thank you, thank you.”

The confirmation comes after months of speculation that the happy event had happened. Per Page Six, he was seen stepping out with Swedish actress Tuva, who pushed a stroller, in November — and he appeared to be cradling the infant in a bundle of blankets. She first showed off a baby bump several months prior to that. Tuva is reportedly already a mom to daughter Ella, from a previous relationship.

According to Alexander himself, this is just the beginning of fatherhood. He told Chelsea Handler in 2013 that he expected to have a rather large family.

“I want to beat my dad,” he said during the interview, speaking of his father, legendary actor Stellan Skarsgård. “He had eight [kids], so I better get cracking, I guess.” He then added, “My dad is 65, and he had a kid four years ago,” he continued. “My dad had kids in the ’70s, the ’80s, the ’90s, the 2000s and the 2010s. Six with mom [actress My Skarsgård] and two with … his new wife [who is Megan Everett].”

This is a breaking story and will be updated…