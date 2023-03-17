Savannah Chrisley Reveals She’s In New Relationship As She Cares For Siblings While Parents Are In Jail

Savannah Chrisley shared that she's 'dating someone' while taking care of her younger brother and niece while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time for tax fraud.

With Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley currently serving a combined 19 years in prison, their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, is doing her best to get on with her life – which means dating again. “I am dating someone,” Savannah, 25, told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Mar. 14 episode of her podcast, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Savannah said she’s keeping the relationship private and in “a safe place” until she knows “what this is going to turn into,” especially since she’s tasked with caring for her brother, Grayson, 16, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe.

Savannah also noted that people are just hateful. They’re always going to compare to the last person you were with. And I’m just like, ‘You know what? Maybe I’m not quite ready to let you in on that.’ “Savannah was previously engaged to NHL player Nic Kerdiles. They called off their two-year engagement in 2020.

Savannah Chrisley (Bryan Haraway/Shutterstock)

The Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley star also weighed in on how dating has been being a “single mom” to her brother and niece while Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, serve twelve and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax fraud “I had a breakdown [thinking], ‘I don’t know how [Julie] done in all these years.’ Like, she’s an angel. She’s one of a kind,” she said. “In no way, shape, or form will I ever be their mother. I’m still their sister.”

The Chrisleys (AP/Shutterstock)

“Now, I see single moms, like, ‘How do you do it?'” she said. “And to them, it’s just a package deal. ‘You want to go to dinner? These two are coming along with.’ This is what you’re getting into. Guess what? There’s two kids, my parents aren’t in the greatest place in the world right now. You know it all, 110 percent transparency. If you’re in, you’re in. If you’re out, you’re out.”

Savannah also spoke about being called “irresponsible” for taking a trip to New York City for “literally 48 hours” while leaving Grayson and Chloe at home. “They’re taken care of,” she said on the podcast. “I make sure that someone is with them at all times, and I’m sorry that for the first time in 40 days, have I done something for myself?”

Also on the podcast, Savannah revealed how she still remembers the image of her parents’ faces when they were found guilty. “They were just in tears,” she said, “because we were not expecting that. We were like, ‘There’s no way.'”

