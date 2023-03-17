Ayesha Curry Stuns In Plunging Black Dress For Abu Dhabi Event: Photos

Ayesha Curry looked sensational in two social media snapshots from her appearance at the Forbes 30/50 International Women’s Day Summit in Abu Dhabi. In Ayesha’s Instagram post, shared March 16, the 33-year-old cookbook author rocked a plunging black dress that highlighted her skinny body. Ayesha accessorized her look with silver bangles on her wrists and a pair of earrings. Lastly, Ayesha kept her brunette hair in a braided up-do.

Ayesha looked fierce in her black dress in the first photo from her IG post. She placed her hand on her hip and turned back towards the camera while modeling her full look on the red carpet. In the next photo, Ayesha had a giant smile on her face as she touched her hair in front of a big sign on the red carpet. Ayesha’s followers praised the star for how gorgeous she looked at the event in the comments section. Even her famous pal Lindsay Lohan chimed in with a compliment! Lindsay told Ayesha she’s “beautiful” in a sweet message that included a loving heart emoji. Hailey Bieber also supported Ayesha by “liking” her post.

Ayesha looked like she was having the absolute best time at the event in Abu Dhabi, which is a far trip away from California, where she lives with her husband, Steph Curry, 35, and their three children. Ayesha has known the NBA superstar since they were teenagers, when they met at a church group, but it wasn’t until years later that they reconnected. At the time, Ayesha was living in Los Angeles, and Steph was in town for an award show. Their reconciliation led to an eventual engagement and they officially tied the knot in 2011.

Ayesha and Steph are having the best time raising their three kids, daughters Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7, and son Canon, 4. Ayesha typically posts their fun family adventures on her Instagram. The Curry family is goals!