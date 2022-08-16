Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos

While attending a friend's wedding, Ayesha and Steph Curry looked like the picture perfect couple in their black tie ensembles.

August 16, 2022 9:55AM EDT
Ayesha Curry and Stephen CurryESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jul 2017
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry (L) and his wife Ayesha (R) during a demonstration over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Oakland, California, USA, 03 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. California protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, Oakland, USA - 03 Jun 2020
Professional basketball player Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha have a romantic dinner date at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 08 Mar 2021 Pictured: Stephen Curry And Ayesha Curry. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA738237_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.

The wedding was for Steph’s former Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green, who married Hazel Renee on Aug. 14. It was a star-studded affair, with tons of NBA stars, including LeBron James, also in attendance. The nuptials took place in Malibu.

In addition to the wedding pics with Steph, Ayesha also took to her Instagram Story to share some photobooth images from the black tie affair. On LeBron’s Instagram page, there was also a carousel of more photobooth photos, showing the LA Lakers star alongside other NBA players.

ayesha steph curry
Ayesha and Steph Curry at the Met Gala. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Earlier this summer, Steph and Ayesha had another date night to get dressed up for when they attended the ESPY Awards together. Steph hosted the event, and the pair brought their daughtersRiley, 10, and Ryan 7, along for the red carpet. The teenage sweethearts are also parents to a four-year-old son, Canon. In May, Steph and Ayesha also had another red carpet date night at the Met Gala, where they looked incredible on the red carpet.

With the 2022/2023 NBA season just a few weeks away, Draymond’s wedding was the perfect occasion for the players and their wives to let loose. Steph and Ayesha were just teenagers when they met at a church group, but it wasn’t until years later that they reconnected. At the time, Ayesha was living in Los Angeles, and Steph was in town for an award show. Their reconciliation led to an eventual engagement and they officially tied the knot in 2011.

