Shawn Mendes Goes Shirtless For Sexy New Tommy Hilfiger Campaign: Photos

Image Credit: Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger/MEGA

It’s no secret that Shawn Mendes is incredibly handsome and he just proved that in a new Tommy Hilfiger Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn campaign. The 24-year-old went shirtless in the new photos putting his six-pack on full display.

In one photo, Shawn wore a blue striped seersucker button-down shirt that was dropped off his arms and completely unbuttoned as he showed off his bare chest. The photo was taken from the side as Shawn was pictured yelling off into the distance. He styled the top with a pair of brown linen trousers that showed the top of his underwear. In another photo, Shawn wore the same shirt, but this time, he kept one button fastened revealing his shirtless chest underneath.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Shawn in a tight white T-shirt with a pair of fitted straight-leg blue jeans while barefoot. Meanwhile, another photo pictured Shawn wearing a long-sleeve American flag polo shirt that was lifted up, revealing his belly button and low-rise green pants.

The entire collection is based “on pre-90s prep, highlighting relaxed fits and original comfort with an emphasis on inclusivity.” Shawn gushed about working with the brand, “I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection. The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger raved about working with Shawn, “The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All. Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We’re proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion,” said Tommy Hilfiger.

