Shawn Mendes Fans Convinced He Wore Sabrina Carpenter’s Birthstone On Necklace At VF Party: Photo

The rumors that Shawn Mendes, 24, and Sabrina Carpenter, 23, are dating are continuing to gain traction because of the necklace that Shawn, 24, wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Fans pointed out on social media that Shawn’s David Yurman necklace seemingly featured Sabrina’s birthstone, and he showed it off along with the rest of his outfit at the March 12 party that they both attended. Sabrina’s birthday is in May so her birthstone is an emerald, and while Shawn’s necklace is technically made with malachite, the necklace and the birthstone are pretty much the exact same shade of green.

The necklace Shawn wore to the VF Oscar Party is the $975 David Yurman Roman Amulet. The “Stitches” singer fancied the expensive piece of jewelry on the red carpet, where he posed separately from Sabrina, amidst rumors that the two stars are dating. It’s worth noting that Shawn has been wearing the David Yurman necklace long before he was linked to Sabrina, though it’s been around his neck much more frequently since the start of the year, when the rumors started circulating about him and the Disney Channel star. Shawn notably sported the necklace during a January 28 Instagram Live session with Jay Shetty.

Shawn and Sabrina first sparked dating rumors when they were seen taking a stroll in Los Angeles together in February 2023. This happened one week after gossip site Deuxmoi received a tip from an online sleuth regarding Sabrina and Shawn’s alleged outing at a spot called Horses. During that alleged “date”, the source claimed that Sabrina and Shawn appeared “verrrry [sic] comfortable” together.

On March 9, Shawn and Sabrina both attended Miley Cyrus’ party for her new album Endless Summer Vacation, which only added to the dating speculation. After they partied with Miley and other stars, Shawn and Sabrina left the event together in the same car. Three nights later, they both showed up to the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party, though they posed for photos separately, not together.

Shawn and Sabrina have yet to confirm their relationship. But fans are pretty convinced that they’re a full-fledged couple! Only time will tell if the fans are right about this.