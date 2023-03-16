Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Bundle Up For NYC Stroll After His $1.35 Billion Mint Mobile Sale

The couple sported heavy coats while out for a walk in the Big Apple together, after the major business deal, selling his wireless company to T-Mobile.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 16, 2023 9:35AM EDT
View gallery
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds bundle up as the cute duo walk arm in arm in NYC this afternoon. Yesterday, T-Mobile announced it had bought Mint for $1.35 BILLION. Ryan is an investor, believed to be a pretty big one in the wireless company. The Deadpool star commented on the sale joking, "We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom's slightly-above-average mahjong skills.’’ In 2020 Ryan sold his Aviation American Gin as part of a deal worth an estimated $610 million. The actor also co-owns Welsh soccer team, Wrexham with friend and fellow actor, Rob McElhenney. Pictured: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds BACKGRID USA 15 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Blake Lively wears a black turtle neck paired with faded jeans, Louis Vuitton boots with Gucci belt and matching shoulder bag while out on a romantic walk with Ryan Reynolds in New York City Pictured: Blake Lively,Ryan Reynolds Ref: SPL5278107 021221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds kept warm while walking together in New York City on Wednesday, March 15. The two actors looked like they were in a great mood, after Ryan, 46, finalized a deal to sell his company Mint Mobile to T-Mobile for a reported $1.35 billion. The couple locked arms while walking around in the Big Apple, after the acquisition was announced.

Blake and Ryan bundled up for a stroll through NYC. (BACKGRID)

Both Ryan and Blake, 35, bundled up for the cold New York day. The Deadpool star sported an olive green puffer jacket, jeans and a dark green beanie for the walk. His wife wore a cozy-looking blue coat, along with an all-black outfit, including a beanie and matching boots.

Ryan and T-Mobile announced the acquisition in a video that the actor posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The clip featured Ryan and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert discussing the deal and promising to keep the same service that Mint was known for. Of course, there was some humor in it, with Ryan occasionally offering hilarious commentary while explaining the deal.

T-Mobile’s acquisition of Mint comes as the mobile carrier bought Ka’ena Corp., including its subsidiaries and brands, which includes Ryan’s company, for $1.35 billion. The Proposal star is expected to receive a “low nine-figure payday” as he owns 20 to 25 percent of the company, per The Hollywood Reporter. 

Aside from the new deal, Ryan and Blake also have had another exciting change in their life: they recently welcomed their fourth child together, which the Gossip Girl star seemed to confirm with an Instagram post on Super Bowl Sunday. Ryan confirmed that they’d welcomed baby number four during an interview with CNBC’s Power Lunch in February. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here,” he said, while he dodged the question of whether they had a boy or girl.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad