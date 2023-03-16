Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Bundle Up For NYC Stroll After His $1.35 Billion Mint Mobile Sale

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds kept warm while walking together in New York City on Wednesday, March 15. The two actors looked like they were in a great mood, after Ryan, 46, finalized a deal to sell his company Mint Mobile to T-Mobile for a reported $1.35 billion. The couple locked arms while walking around in the Big Apple, after the acquisition was announced.

Both Ryan and Blake, 35, bundled up for the cold New York day. The Deadpool star sported an olive green puffer jacket, jeans and a dark green beanie for the walk. His wife wore a cozy-looking blue coat, along with an all-black outfit, including a beanie and matching boots.

Ryan and T-Mobile announced the acquisition in a video that the actor posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The clip featured Ryan and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert discussing the deal and promising to keep the same service that Mint was known for. Of course, there was some humor in it, with Ryan occasionally offering hilarious commentary while explaining the deal.

T-Mobile’s acquisition of Mint comes as the mobile carrier bought Ka’ena Corp., including its subsidiaries and brands, which includes Ryan’s company, for $1.35 billion. The Proposal star is expected to receive a “low nine-figure payday” as he owns 20 to 25 percent of the company, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from the new deal, Ryan and Blake also have had another exciting change in their life: they recently welcomed their fourth child together, which the Gossip Girl star seemed to confirm with an Instagram post on Super Bowl Sunday. Ryan confirmed that they’d welcomed baby number four during an interview with CNBC’s Power Lunch in February. “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. If we haven’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep trouble. But it’s a zoo over here,” he said, while he dodged the question of whether they had a boy or girl.