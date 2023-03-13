Alessandra Ambrosio Slays In Completely Sheer Silver Dress At Vanity Fair Oscars Party

When it comes to Alessandra Ambrosio, one thing is for sure – she loves to show off her incredible figure any chance she gets. The 41-year-old proved that at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 12 when she wore a see-through silver chain metal dress with no bra underneath.

For the party, Alessandra rocked a metallic silver mesh dress that was entirely see-through and revealed her bare, braless chest beneath. The model’s toned figure was displayed in the dress and the only thing she wore underneath was a tiny low-rise silver G-string thong. The long-sleeve dress had a high neckline that was lined with lace, as were the sleeves. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe metallic silver heeled sandals and dangling diamond earrings.

As for her glam, she threw her dark brown hair up into a high messy bun and left pieces out on either side of her face. A sultry smokey eye and bronze lip tied her gorgeous makeup together.

When Alessandra isn’t on the red carpet, she is usually wearing a sexy swimsuit or ab-baring outfit and one of our favorite recent looks was the tiny brown bikini top that she wore as a shirt and styled with high-waisted ombre orange and yellow baggy pants.

Alessandra’s brown bikini top featured a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while her tiny waist and toned abs were on full display. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, baggy wide-leg pants that were a bright yellow and orange ombre hue. Cinched around her tiny waist was a thick belt and she topped her look off with a white blazer, a brown leather purse, round orange sunglasses, and tan flat sandals.