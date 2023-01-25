Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Low-Cut White Swimsuit At Beach In Brazil: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in a plunging white swimsuit while visiting the beach in Brazil. See the photos here!

January 25, 2023 7:43PM EST
Rio de Janeiro, BRA - *EXCLUSIVE* - The 41-year-old model showed off her sensational looks in a white one-piece while enjoying some R&R in Rio de Janeiro with her friends. Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio BACKGRID USA 25 JANUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Dilson Silva / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Dilson Silva / BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrosio specializes in looking amazing in swimwear. And she proved she’s still got it when she showed up in a chic white one-piece swimsuit while visiting her home country of Brazil. In pics taken Wednesday, Jan 25, the former Victoria’s Secret supermodel rocked the stunning low cut suit during a trip to Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro. She looked runway ready as she laughed and posed while wearing her brunette locks long. She accessorized with layered necklaces, bracelets, and stylish sunglasses with small lenses.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Brazil on Jan 25, 2023 (Dilson Silva / BACKGRID)

According to Just Jared, she was there with LGBTQIA+ activist, influencer, and artist Matheus Mazzafera, whom she happily posed alongside. The mom of two, 41, also waded in the water looking every bit the supermodel alongside other swimsuit clad women.

In a May 2016 interview with British Vogue, the gorgeous model admitted that Brazil is where she is the most at ease. “I’m definitely most comfortable when I’m back in Brazil,” she told the magazine. “I think because of the weather; I love it when it’s really humid and warm. When my kids have holidays from school, like for the two months they have in the summer, we don’t do summer camp or anything. Their summer camp is back in Brazil with the grandparents – they speak Portuguese, of course, but they have American accents too when they speak English – and they love it there. I wish we had more time in the sun.”

Dilson Silva / BACKGRID

As for her still-perfect physique, Alessandra once said having kids actually seemed to improve it. “Your body will never go back to exactly what it was before pregnancy, whatever people tell you,” the mother of two told Net A Porter’s The Edit, per ELLE in April of 2016. “It can’t. But I think I have a better body now than before I had kids. It’s partly because I work out, whereas before I didn’t, but also to do with the shape—it just looks more formed now and I feel better about it than I did.”