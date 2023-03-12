Angela Bassett Consoled By Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors After Oscar Loss: Watch

After Angela Bassett didn’t take home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2023 Academy Awards for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she was sweetly consoled by her fellow MCU stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. As the Creed II actors took the stage to present, Michael shouted out the Oscar nominee, saying, “Hi auntie,” referencing his memorable line as Erik Killmonger introducing himself to Queen Ramonda in the first Black Panther film. Jonathan added, “We love you,” before they went on to announce the winner of Achievement In Cinematography. The moment came shortly after Jamie Lee Curtis bested Angela in the category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors give a shoutout to Angela Bassett: "Hi, auntie. We love you." pic.twitter.com/A62zbNvBr5 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 13, 2023

While Jonathan wasn’t in the Black Panther franchise, he did recently join the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and advocated for Angela during her Oscar campaign for her role in Wakanda Forever. “Cinema must evolve, it must grow. As the MCU grows and evolves — literally we go in phases — the Academy, the art form, grows and evolves. And what Angela Bassett has done within this medium — this is an opera. And so to act and to perform and to give a performance on that level, with that much humanity, in an opera is a high level of difficulty, and takes a high talent to do so,” he told The Wrap. “It’s an opportunity, I think, for the Academy to broaden their territory artistically and culturally.”

Angela appeared to be defeated when Jamie Lee Curtis was announced as the Oscar winner, and fans took to Twitter to react to what many are calling a snub. “Angela Bassett’s reaction hurts me,” one user wrote, while another said, “Angela Bassett was absolutely stunning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That performance was worthy of an Oscar, and incredibly worthy of being the first MCU performance to win an Oscar.”