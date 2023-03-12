Angela Bassett Stuns In Plunging Purple Gown & Diamond Necklace At The Oscars

Angela Bassett always makes a statement on the red carpet no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Oscars on March 12. The 64-year-old looked absolutely incredible in a strapless purple gown with an extremely low-cut neckline and a diamond serpent necklace.

Angela’s Moschino dress had a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage while a massive bow covered up the front of the dress. Her waist was cinched in while the rest of the dress had ruching across it while the skirt flowed behind her in a train. She topped her look off with a diamond snake necklace and gorgeous glam.

Angela has been on a roll with her red carpet outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, when she rocked a bright yellow off-the-shoulder dress. Angela brought a pop of color to the red carpet in the neon yellow dress that had a massive ruffled neckline and a skintight ruched bodice with a mermaid skirt that trailed behind her.

Angela has been busy this award show season and her red carpet looks just keep getting better. She recently attended the BAFTAs when she looked gorgeous in a custom lavender Pamella Roland gown with a halter neckline and fitted bodice. The off-the-shoulder dress featured long sleeves with huge, poofy satin sleeves at the bottom and a hip-high slit on the side of the skirt.

Angela accessorized her look with a pair of purple satin bow Le Silla platforms, a bedazzled purple flower Judith Lieber clutch, and dazzling Boucheron jewels.