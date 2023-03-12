Julia Louis-Dreyfus Brings Son Henry, 30, As Her Oscars Date & Stuns In Gorgeous Black Gown

Selina Meyer would be proud! Julia Louis-Dreyfus was one of the many A-list stars in attendance on Hollywood’s biggest night. The Veep alum wowed in a fabulous black gown with gorgeous silver embellishments on the Oscars carpet on March 12.

Julia wasn’t alone at the Oscars. She brought along her oldest son, Henry Hall, 30, as her date. Julia held hands with Henry as they navigated the Oscars carpet.

The Emmy winner was one of the many names announced as a presenter ahead of the ceremony. Pedro Pascal, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, and Elizabeth Olsen were also among the stars revealed to take the stage to present awards throughout the night.

Julia is part of the ensemble cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She reprised her role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the 2022 sequel. The film is nominated for 5 Oscars, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Angela Bassett.

The Seinfeld alum is just getting started in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s set to star in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie with Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Harrison. Florence and Harrison were named as Oscar presenters as well.

Fresh off starring in You People, the 62-year-old has the film You Hurt My Feelings coming out in May 2022. She also wrapped the fantasy film Tuesday.

In addition to her acting career, the actress remains a political and women’s rights activist. She recently endorsed Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin’s state supreme court. “Fair maps. Reproductive rights. Control of Congress! We can help win all 3 by electing @janetforjustice and flipping Wisconsin’s state supreme court! We’re also forming a mighty team to spotlight the best content about this important election,” she wrote on Instagram.

Julia notably emceed the final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. She attended the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner with her son Charlie Hall. Julia’s son told E! News that it was an “honor” to attend such a prestigious event. “It was really cool. It was very, very memorable… I’ll definitely never forget it.”