Ariana DeBose Sparkles In Her Plunging White Gown At The Academy Awards

With the pressure of being nominated at the Oscars off, last year’s Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose looked calm, cool, and sensational at the 2023 Academy Awards. The gorgeous star commanded attention in a plunging frock featuring metallic lines and a high slit. The look was every inch Old Hollywood glamour meets modern movie star and we are here for it!

Last year at the Oscars, the North Carolina native was nominated following her outstanding performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg‘s film adaptation of West Side Story. She was no slouch in the fashion department either when she made her historic win. Ariana took the stage as the first openly LGBTQ person and Afro-Latina woman to win Best Supporting Actress. And she dazzled in a custom red Valentino pantsuit with a matching cape for the groundbreaking moment.

“The red was kind of subconsciously telling,” Ariana’s stylist Zadrian Smith explained to WWD. “We did yellow [at the Critics’ Choice and BAFTAs], which was an homage to Anita, and then the red came back in and we paid homage to Anita with a red moment. We wanted to fuse masculine and feminine elements, so the cape and the bralette gave it the feminine mystique, and the trousers were strong and courageous like a suit moment.”

While Ariana’s win last year was groundbreaking, the 2023 Oscars already started off as a historic night with a record-breaking number of actors of Asian descent up for this year’s top awards! Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau are all up for supporting-actor trophies, while Michelle Yeoh has a nod for Best Actress. If Michelle wins, she will be the first Asian actress to do so.

This year also marks the highest number of Irish actors ever nominated! The Banshees of Inisherin secured acting nods for Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan, while Paul Mescal is nominated for Aftersun.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the spectacle for the third time, where Everything Everywhere All at Once leads with 11 nominations, as The Banshees of Inisherin, and All Quiet on the Western Front are tied for second with nine nominations each. The ceremony begins at 8pm ET at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.