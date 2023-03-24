Colin Farrell’s Girlfriend History: Every Gorgeous Woman He’s Dated Through The Years

Colin Farrell is an acclaimed Irish actor who first came to fame with 2000’s ‘Tigerland’

His role in 2022’s ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ has earned him a Golden Globe and Oscar buzz

The father of two has had a long list of girlfriends, including models, actresses and pop stars!

On Mar. 23, 2023, it was reported that Colin and his longtime girlfriend Kelly Macnamara have officially split.

Colin Farrell has certainly been enjoying his Hollywood resurgence. After acclaimed performances in 2015’s The Lobster and 2017’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the Irish actor now finds himself surrounded by Oscar buzz for his role in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Having already procured a Golden Globe for the dramedy, Colin is poised to take over the red carpet at the remaining shows during awards season. As a cherry on top, he’s also set to star in a new HBO spinoff series of The Batman and the futuristic A24 film After Yang.

While it sounds like his professional life is on solid ground, it wasn’t always the case with his love life. In his younger years, Colin was the quintessential Hollywood bachelor and bad boy, frequently making headlines for his romantic trysts and hard partying. At the height of his playboy period, he was even linked to starlets like Britney Spears and Angelina Jolie.

But it appears the matinee idol is keeping a lower profile lately and perhaps focused on finding the one, as he is a romantic at heart. “I think that’s a huge thing, if you find somebody to share your days with,” he told The Daily Beast. “That’s so beautiful. I think that’s one of the most beautiful potentials that we have as human beings, and as individuals in this shared experience.”

Most recently, Colin reportedly split from his girlfriend of five years, Kelly Macnamara, per The Sun. “Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin. He spent months working on that along with the last Batman blockbuster, where he played Penguin. Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits,” the outlet’s insider claimed on Mar. 23, 2023. “There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle.” In prior years, the same outlet reported that he and Kelly’s schedules made their romance difficult. “My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at,” he allegedly said.

Let’s take a deep dive into Colin’s wild love life and see which Hollywood beauties tried to steal his heart. Keep reading to find out more, below.

Amelia Warner

While little is known about Amelia Warner, she does hold the distinction of being Colin’s only bride! The Alexander star married the former actress in a non-legally binding ceremony in 2001 during a vacation to Tahiti, according to W Magazine. They split less than a year later.

Amelia, who refers to herself as a composer on her Instagram, went on to date another handsome Irish actor: Jamie Dornan. She often shares snaps of the gorgeous couple to her social media, as seen here.

Kim Bordenave

Colin dated model Kim Bordenave for nearly two years in the early 2000s. During their romance, the pair welcomed a son, James Padraig, in 2003. Four years later, James, whom Kim often posts about to her Instagram, was diagnosed with Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by intellectual and developmental delay. Despite the challenges of the disease, Colin has said that James is the biggest blessing in his life. “He’s much better than I am or was,” Colin told Today. “He’s just perfect to be honest. I really hope if he’s anything of me he’s whatever the best of me is.”

Britney Spears

The gossip about Colin and the “Toxic” singer kicked off Colin’s bad boy image. Arriving at the premiere of 2003’s The Recruit with Britney, Colin claimed they were only friends at the time. However, rumors persisted that they were much more than just platonic. Britney, as fans know, is married to Sam Asghari now, and the pair love showing off their romance on her Instagram.

Angelina Jolie

It was rumored that Angelina approached Colin during the filming of their 2004 movie Alexander. They were often photographed together at this time, but many argued it was only for promotions of the film. A year later, Angelina would go on to co-star with Brad Pitt in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Carmen Elektra