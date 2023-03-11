Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen Go For Walk With Baby Girl Amid Legal Drama With Priscilla: Photos

Riley Keough, 33, and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen looked like doting parents during a recent outing with their baby daughter. The daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and her spouse were photographed walking outside in Los Angeles, CA as their only child, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed, sat in a stroller. They appeared relaxed as they adjusted the stroller at one point and both of them wore casual outfits.

Riley’s outfit included a cream-colored sweater and white gray leopard print leggings. She also wore brown slip-on Birkenstock-style shoes and had her long hair pulled up into a bun as she topped her look off with sunglasses. Ben wore a black T-shirt, gray shorts, and gray socks with black and white Vans sneakers. The couple was also joined by a cute dog.

Before their latest family outing, Riley promoted her new series, Daisy Jones & the Six, by making appearances on various talk shows. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she recalled having to do a “pretend” sex scene with her husband Ben, who made a guest appearance on the show, and admitted it was pretty awkward since they couldn’t stop giggling. “The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show, and the producers were like, ‘It would be so funny if it was your husband,’” she said before adding, “It was more awkward! I think they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they’re like, ‘This is really uncomfortable.’”

When Riley’s not busy going on outings with her daughter, whom she secretly gave birth to in 2022, or doing promo for a project, she’s making headlines due to her current reported battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, over her late mom’s trust and estate. After Lisa Marie’s unexpected death in Jan., the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley reportedly filed a petition that questions the “authenticity and validation” of her daughter’s trust, and it’s apparently caused her and Riley to stop talking.

“Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother,” a source told Page Six. “Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother.”

Another source also said, that “Riley’s not looking for a war. She always had a good relationship with her grandmother. Lisa had her issues with her mother, but … she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues.”

After sources started speaking about Priscilla challenging the trust, she released a statement of her own on Feb. 3. “Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out,” part of the statement read. “Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”